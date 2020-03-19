UrduPoint.com
IT Ministry To Develop "Corona App" To Deal With Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Thursday said that his ministry will develop a mobile application (Corona App) to deal with coronavirus with the help of technology.

The Application will be developed by National Information Technology board (NITB).

The Application will have location based services to detect coronavirus patient through radius alert. Moreover, public awareness videos, chatbot for public and activity alarm for giving reminder for washing hands, using sanitizer etc. will be made available in application.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT has also written a letter to the Federal secretaries of all ministries for adoption of e-Office Application for social distancing.

City Islamabad App will be used to monitor/complain against those medical stores where there are shortage of masks or any sort of preventive medicine regarding Coronavirus. Strict action will be taken through district administration once complaint received through the App. The App will also be used to report social gathering.

"City Islamabad App" will be used to book Corona patient appointment in advance before patient enters in designated hospitals. This will also help hospitals to make arrangements in advance.

Banners related to Coronavirus will be displayed on all government websites.

