IT ministry to introduce SOA to provide secure online communication among public sector offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:36 AM

To keep the work of government unhindered, the ministry of information technology will be introducing Smart Office Applications (SOA) to provide secure online communication between public sector offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :To keep the work of government unhindered, the ministry of information technology will be introducing Smart Office Applications (SOA) to provide secure online communication between public sector offices.

According to the Annual Development Plan (ADP) implementation and use of video conferencing solutions and applications will further be encouraged within the government offices.

To provide relief to the common man, social programme "EHSAAS" will be using Information Technology pervasively to reach out and disburse relief packages to the effected population, specially the lowest strata, on a national level.

According to ADP, Virtual University will be launching Blended Education for university students through its online infrastructure, thus enabling education to continue during this crisis.

As part of the knowledge economy initiative some of the important projects planned to be executed during current year. The projects included, Establishment of Software Technology Zones, Centre for Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with China, National Centre of IoTs and expansion of National Incubation Centres (NICs) are also planned.

To enhance IT/ITeS exports, a Marketing Strategy feasibility study and implementation programme will also be initiated, a pilot project to develop a Digital Agriculture ecosystem in the country is also in the pipeline, feasibility study related to application of digital technologies in high-tech bio-facility is envisaged, through Ministry of IT's project titled "Enhancing IT Exports through Industry Support Programmes".

30 more companies will be provided CMMI consultancy to attain certification of CMMI level-2, CMMI level-3, CMMI level-5 and ISO 27,001/ 20,000 international standards.

Pakistan Space Centre (PSC) will be executed during next financial year. Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite (PakSat-MM1) will be executed and Feasibility Study of Pakistan's 2nd Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-O2) will also be executed.

In Phase-II, Under CPEC, Cross-Border OFC system between China and Pakistan for international connectivity of voice and data traffic will be introduced as it will enable alternative route for international internet connectivity.

