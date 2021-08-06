UrduPoint.com

IT Ministry To Organize First Digital Summit On Aug 9

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

IT ministry to organize first digital summit on Aug 9

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) will organize a digital summit on August 9, at Aiwan-e-Sadar to focus on innovative technologies, transforming the public sector.

The purpose of this summit is to showcase the progress that has been made so far in digitizing different sectors of Pakistan using innovative and emerging tools and technologies offered by Google, said a news release on Friday.

Tech Valley, a strategic partner on digital transformation with the Ministry of IT is working on bridging the gap between the government and the tech giants.

The global pandemic made digital imperative to the delivery of public services, with many large-scale digital innovations rolled out at unprecedented speed—laying the foundation for future digital government.

As Pakistan is digitally transforming in every industry at a fast pace, introducing the right cloud platform at the right time is essential for public & private organizations of all sizes to grow, innovate and succeed.

The President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, is expected to grace the event and share his thoughts on how emerging technologies will be deciding the future of tomorrow's government.

Federal Minister including Azam Khan Swati, Shafqat Mehmood and Amin ul Haq will participate in the event to share their vision of digitally enabled Pakistan contributing toward the economic growth and knowledge economy.

Umar Farooq, Co-founder and CEO of Tech Valley will share his experience of creating synergies between the public and private sector for a collaborative transformation drive that Tech Valley is leading nationwide.

Moreover, representatives from Google will explain how Cloud's innovation, intelligence and global reach make Google Cloud an ideal collaborator on a public sector's growth journey.

The discussion will revolve around the key learnings, implementing path and success stories of governments and organizations around the world that adopted cloud and cutting-edge technologies powered by Google.

This summit will expedite the collaborative efforts between Google and Government of Pakistan towards the digital transformation of the public sector nationwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan World President Of Pakistan Google Technology Progress August National University Event All From Government Industry Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arif Alvi Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Nawaz's visa plea rejection: PML-N leadership lose ..

Nawaz's visa plea rejection: PML-N leadership lose sleep, says Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Mongolia's COVID-19 cases top 170,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases top 170,000

1 minute ago
 PESCO notifies power shutdown

PESCO notifies power shutdown

1 minute ago
 Thailand reports highest daily increase in COVID-1 ..

Thailand reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths

2 minutes ago
 OSCE Wanted to Send 500 Observers to Russian Elect ..

OSCE Wanted to Send 500 Observers to Russian Elections Due to Country's Size - S ..

2 minutes ago
 France Reaches Plateau in New COVID-19 Cases - Gov ..

France Reaches Plateau in New COVID-19 Cases - Government

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.