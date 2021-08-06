IT ministry to organize first digital summit on Aug 9

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) will organize a digital summit on August 9, at Aiwan-e-Sadar to focus on innovative technologies, transforming the public sector.

The purpose of this summit is to showcase the progress that has been made so far in digitizing different sectors of Pakistan using innovative and emerging tools and technologies offered by Google, said a news release on Friday.

Tech Valley, a strategic partner on digital transformation with the Ministry of IT is working on bridging the gap between the government and the tech giants.

The global pandemic made digital imperative to the delivery of public services, with many large-scale digital innovations rolled out at unprecedented speed—laying the foundation for future digital government.

As Pakistan is digitally transforming in every industry at a fast pace, introducing the right cloud platform at the right time is essential for public & private organizations of all sizes to grow, innovate and succeed.

The President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, is expected to grace the event and share his thoughts on how emerging technologies will be deciding the future of tomorrow's government.

Federal Minister including Azam Khan Swati, Shafqat Mehmood and Amin ul Haq will participate in the event to share their vision of digitally enabled Pakistan contributing toward the economic growth and knowledge economy.

Umar Farooq, Co-founder and CEO of Tech Valley will share his experience of creating synergies between the public and private sector for a collaborative transformation drive that Tech Valley is leading nationwide.

Moreover, representatives from Google will explain how Cloud's innovation, intelligence and global reach make Google Cloud an ideal collaborator on a public sector's growth journey.

The discussion will revolve around the key learnings, implementing path and success stories of governments and organizations around the world that adopted cloud and cutting-edge technologies powered by Google.

This summit will expedite the collaborative efforts between Google and Government of Pakistan towards the digital transformation of the public sector nationwide.