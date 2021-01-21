UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Ministry To Provide Land For 20-storey Digital Complex

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

IT Ministry to provide land for 20-storey Digital Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Science and Technology would provide 16 kanal commercial land for construction of 20-storey Digital Complex at Peshawar.

The decision was taken in a steering committee meeting convened to discuss establishment of Digital Complex at Peshawar, held here with Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhary in the chair.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology also attended the meeting, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed progress made on the establishment of Peshawar Digital Complex so far.

Peshawar Digital Complex is a mega project for the promotion of information technology that would turn Peshawar into hub of IT. The complex is a joint venture of the KP Information Technology board and Pakistan Council of Industrial Research (PCSIR), a subsidiary organization of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Progress Hub Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Arabic Language Education Centre Sharjah to organi ..

6 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,486

2 hours ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.