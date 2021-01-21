IT Ministry to provide land for 20-storey Digital Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Science and Technology would provide 16 kanal commercial land for construction of 20-storey Digital Complex at Peshawar.

The decision was taken in a steering committee meeting convened to discuss establishment of Digital Complex at Peshawar, held here with Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhary in the chair.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology also attended the meeting, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed progress made on the establishment of Peshawar Digital Complex so far.

Peshawar Digital Complex is a mega project for the promotion of information technology that would turn Peshawar into hub of IT. The complex is a joint venture of the KP Information Technology board and Pakistan Council of Industrial Research (PCSIR), a subsidiary organization of the Ministry of Science and Technology.