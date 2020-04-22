IT Ministry, UNDP to jointly work for equipping youth with digital skills

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque Wednesday said United Nations Development Program (UNDP) was the trusted partner and his ministry will continue to cooperate with it in different areas of activity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque Wednesday said United Nations Development Program (UNDP) was the trusted partner and his ministry will continue to cooperate with it in different areas of activity.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding collaboration between Ministry IT and UNDP in different areas of activity, said a press release.

This was the first engagement of the minister after taking over the charge of the ministry.

UNDP Representative in Pakistan Ignacio Artaza and Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui were also present in the meeting. The meeting also discussed matters related to information technology and digitalization.

The UNDP Representative briefed the minister about the working and functions of his organization. Later on, the minister also witnessed exchange of letters between UNDP Representative and Secretary of Ministry of IT.

In line with the letters exchanged for collaboration, the ministry of IT and UNDP will jointly work for equipping youths with digital skills and connecting them to national and international market.

Both sides showed willingness to work together and explore activities that contribute to implementation and integration of digital Pakistan vision, national digital transformation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ministry and UNDP will work together for creating a skilled digital workforce and promoting institutional and operational digitization of various institutions for enhance service delivery.

A strategy will also be devised for promoting startups in the IT industry through business incubation centers and innovation hubs.

UNDP will also collaborate for development of digital technology solutions for combating natural disasters and pandemics. The UNDP representative commended Ministry of IT for its effective role to cope with coronavirus pandemic.