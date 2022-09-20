UrduPoint.com

IT Park In Islamabad To Generate 15000 Jobs; Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

IT Park in Islamabad to generate 15000 jobs; official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Information Technology (IT) Park being established in sub-urban area in the Federal capital would generate at least 15,000 jobs for IT experts, students and professionals.

The foundation stone of the park was laid on Chak Shahzad, last year by Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, aimed at fulfilling Digital Pakistan Vision. The project would be completed with the total cost of Rs13.72 billion, an official in the Ministry told APP on Tuesday.

The official told that another similar park would be set up near Karachi airport to improve the provision of work space and allied infrastructure facilities for IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) companies and promote growth of the IT industry. Both the parks, he said would not only mitigate the shortage of infrastructure for IT sector but also facilitate technology transfer through industry and academia linkages, support technology commercialization, links tertiary education and production, promote research and development; besides enhancing IT exports and the industry competitiveness.

He said that the projects would also help improve the formation of IT clusters, increase export revenues and showcase Pakistani innovations and services in the IT sector before the international audience and customers. The Ministry of IT wants to establish software technology parks in small and big cities of the country, he said adding that Ministry's attached department, Pakistan Software Export board was working to establish software technology parks in Quetta, Gwadar, Faisalabad, Bannu, Swat, Mardan, and Sukkur.

To a question, he said that the Sub-committee of the Prime Minister's Advisory Council on IT and Telecom had also given important recommendations for the promotion of the IT and Telecom sector and the elimination of their problems.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad Bannu Shortage Prime Minister Quetta Technology Exports Education Swat Gwadar Mardan Sukkur Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

25 minutes ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

33 minutes ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

3 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.