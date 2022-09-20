IT Park in Islamabad to generate 15000 jobs; official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Information Technology (IT) Park being established in sub-urban area in the Federal capital would generate at least 15,000 jobs for IT experts, students and professionals.

The foundation stone of the park was laid on Chak Shahzad, last year by Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, aimed at fulfilling Digital Pakistan Vision. The project would be completed with the total cost of Rs13.72 billion, an official in the Ministry told APP on Tuesday.

The official told that another similar park would be set up near Karachi airport to improve the provision of work space and allied infrastructure facilities for IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) companies and promote growth of the IT industry. Both the parks, he said would not only mitigate the shortage of infrastructure for IT sector but also facilitate technology transfer through industry and academia linkages, support technology commercialization, links tertiary education and production, promote research and development; besides enhancing IT exports and the industry competitiveness.

He said that the projects would also help improve the formation of IT clusters, increase export revenues and showcase Pakistani innovations and services in the IT sector before the international audience and customers. The Ministry of IT wants to establish software technology parks in small and big cities of the country, he said adding that Ministry's attached department, Pakistan Software Export board was working to establish software technology parks in Quetta, Gwadar, Faisalabad, Bannu, Swat, Mardan, and Sukkur.

To a question, he said that the Sub-committee of the Prime Minister's Advisory Council on IT and Telecom had also given important recommendations for the promotion of the IT and Telecom sector and the elimination of their problems.

