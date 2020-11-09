UrduPoint.com
IT Promotion Top Priority, Says Amin Ul Haque

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haqur said on Monday that promotion of Information Technology was the foremost priority of the government.

In a meeting with IT/ITes industry at a local hotel, he added that crucial role of IT in the industrial and economic development could not be ignored.

The Federal Minister disclosed that the government had planned to establish software technology parks in collaboration with the PITB (Punjab Information Technology board) all over Pakistan.

He mentioned that over the last two years, billions of rupees had been earmarked under universal services fund for the promotion of IT in rural areas of Pakistan.

Funds were also made available there for improving 3g and 4g internet service.

With the advent of coronavirus, he said, the exports were dwindling but we have taken this crisis as an opportunity and managed to jack up IT related exports up to 24 per cent.

Amin said that an IT/software park has also been inaugurated in Gilgit a month ago, while all 2G towers are being switched over to 3G and 4G technology.

With regard to free-lancing work, he said Pakistan is the fourth biggest country.

"We are all committed to polish the youth talent in the field of IT, while Prime Minister Task force on IT is also playing an eminent role in resolving the problems being faced by the IT students," he maintained.

