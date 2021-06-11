UrduPoint.com
IT Reforms In Punjab Police To Prove To Be Game-changer: IGP

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:34 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the Info-Tech (IT) reforms in the Punjab Police Department will prove to be a game-changer, and help greatly in protecting lives and properties of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the Info-Tech (IT) reforms in the Punjab Police Department will prove to be a game-changer, and help greatly in protecting lives and properties of people.

He said this while giving instructions to all regional police officer (RPOs) and other senior officers of the province at a conference, held at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The IGP said the new modern 'Monitoring Dashboard' was aimed to improve performance of the force by making the process of supervision of police more efficient. He said introduction of biometric attendance system at the police stations was also a need of the hour. He said that modern computerised system of writing performance evaluation reports (ACRs) is an important achievement of the IT wing of the Punjab Police, which would eliminate unnecessary delays in submission of ACRs of subordinates.

He said that effective use of information technology was essential for rooting out crime and improving public service delivery, thus ensuring full utilisation of modern IT systems as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued to improve working of the police stations.

The IGP Punjab also inaugurated the new IT projects of Punjab Police 'Monitoring Dashboard', Biometric Attendance System and Digital System of ACRs.

DIG IT Waqas Nazir briefed the RPOs conference participants about the modern automated system for writing 'Monitoring Dashboard' and Performance Evaluation Reports (ACRs).

He said that the Punjab Police had so far provided state-of-the-art IT projects for its service delivery to Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh Police while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir Police.

Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore, RPOs, DIGs and other officers were also present.

