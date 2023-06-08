UrduPoint.com

IT Registers Phenomenal Upward Growth Of 178%

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 06:55 PM

IT registers phenomenal upward growth of 178%

Over the past 5 years, a phenomenal upward growth of 178 percent in Information Technology and ITeS exports has been witnessed at compound annual growth rate of 30 percent, the highest growth rate in comparison to all other local industries in services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Over the past 5 years, a phenomenal upward growth of 178 percent in Information Technology and ITeS exports has been witnessed at compound annual growth rate of 30 percent, the highest growth rate in comparison to all other local industries in services.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar here on Thursday Pakistan's IT and ITeS industry is exporting its services to 170+ countries and territories.

The USA is the largest market accounting for 54.54 percent of the export remittances receipts, followed by the UK (7.99 percent), UAE (6.91 percent), Ireland (6.

73 percent) and Singapore (4.95 percent), respectively. The top 20 IT and ITeS export destinations accounted for 97.05 percent of export remittances, while the rest only accounted for 2.95 percent only.

Pakistani freelancers contributed foreign exchange earnings through remittances of US$ 269.8 million (IT: US$ 156.9 million and non-IT: US$ 112.9 million) during July-March FY2023. Pakistani freelancers are earning valuable foreign exchange and impacting remote and rural communities.

Pakistan's IT and ITeS sector posted the largest trade surplus among all services and become the second highest across goods and service sector after textile sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Technology Exchange Exports Ishaq Dar UAE Singapore Ireland United Kingdom Market Textile All Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

US Renews Export Restrictions on Belarus Flag Carr ..

US Renews Export Restrictions on Belarus Flag Carrier Belavia - Commerce Dept.

45 seconds ago
 More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; ..

More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; career counselling programmes

10 minutes ago
 WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news ex ..

WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news exchange

11 minutes ago
 US Suspends Food Aid to Ethiopia Over Massive Dive ..

US Suspends Food Aid to Ethiopia Over Massive Diversion of Assistance - Reports

46 seconds ago
 Power sector consume 47% coal share for electricit ..

Power sector consume 47% coal share for electricity generation: Survey

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Turkmenistan inks JIP to accelerate work ..

Pakistan, Turkmenistan inks JIP to accelerate work on TAPI

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.