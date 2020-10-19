IT, Science labs being setup in merged districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash Monday said Information Technology ( IT) and Science laboratories would be established in every education institution of merged districts.

Talking to APP, he said that Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFC) were being setup in merged districts to facilitate people. He said the CFC had already been made operational in Kurram district.

Ziaullah Bangash said CFCs were one stop service centers to be established for facilitation of citizens to access public services.

The focus was to provide consolidated access to various services such as provision of domicile certificates, route permits, driving licenses, arms licenses, death certificates, birth certificates, divorce/ marriage certificates, affidavits, provision of Fard, mutation, character certificates, challan/ fine payments, vehicles registrations, transfer of ownership etc, he added.

He said that internet mobile service would be started soon in merged districts on the demand of local youth. The advisor said Haripur Digital City was being established to compete with international market.

The government was providing competitive, developed land on lease basis to a diverse range of business and technology firms in the digital city, he said.

He said that in order to develop the Digital City according to the industry specific requirements, the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Technology board (KPITB ) is collecting feedback and requirements from all potential investors.

The site of the Digital City has close proximity to the Islamabad capital territory and to the new International Airport Islamabad.

He informed that department of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkwa with assistance of Pakistan Software Export Board will setup more technology parks in the province.

Ziaullah Bangash said that recently he visited office of Pakistan Software Export Board and got briefed by Pakistan Software to discuss mutual cooperation for promotion of IT sector and registration of software companies, setting up of IT zones, IT training programs, e-office programs, registration of software houses etc.

He said that Pakistan Software Export Board Managing Director appreciated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board's Initiatives and gave assurance of full support in digitalization initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.