IT, Science Labs Of 500 Schools To Be Operational In South Punjab Next Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM
IT and science labs of as many as 500 schools in almost all districts of South Punjab would be made operational with standard modern technology from next fiscal year
It was decided during the consultative meeting presided over by Secretary school Education South Punjab Dr Abdullah Khokhar at Education Secretariat here on Friday. Additional Secretaries including Fatima Sherazi, Mazhar-ul-haq, Deputy Secretaries Saif-ur-Rehman, Qurat-ul-Ain, Ahmed Faraz, Section Officers Bareeha Zainab and Shabir Ahmad participated in the meeting.
The meeting decided to devise at least five mega projects and would be forward to the authority concerned for approval in next budget.
The Secretary, School Education, said the proposed five mega projects were aimed to achieve higher standard of education and increase students' enrollment in schools.
He said science labs would be modernised before making them fully operational in schools of the districts.
According to him, media resources coupled with information technology would polish taste of the teachers and students as well and they would get better awareness about the current global educational standard.
He said details of mising facilities in schools were also forwarded to Planning and Development Department.
He said four walls of schools, clean drinking water, electricity, toilet blocks, furniture as well as play fields would be ensured to tale place in the educational institutions.
Dr Abdullah Khokhar said a platform of 'Continues Professional Development' would be set-up for awarding better training for teachers in 11 districts of Southern Punjab.
Moreover, a summary of building project of Subah Nu schools in 44 tehsils of Southern Punjab was also sent to Planning and Development Department, it was said.
It's important to mention that Subah Nu schools were established in 11 districts of Southern Punjab for children of labourers and industrious class.
The projects were need of the time and it would pave the way to uplift standard of education in Southern belt of the province, concluded the Secretary.
