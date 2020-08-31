IT Secretary asks 'Akhuwat' to adopt modern ways of imparting education

Federal Secretary of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom Shoaib Siddiqui Monday asked the Akhuwat, a non-profit organization, to adopt modern ways of imparting education to youth at all levels

During a virtual meeting with representatives of the organization, he asked for developing IT infrastructure and modern techniques, tools to produce a new generation of intellectuals and leaders in the country.

Since 2005, Akhuwat is building a platform to provide free education to the underprivileged sector of the society in an effort to eliminate poverty through education.