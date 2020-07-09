IT Secretary asks Huawei to build technology centers in special Technology Zones

Federal Secretary of Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday asked the Huawei technologies to build technology centers in special Technology Zones across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Federal Secretary of Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday asked the Huawei technologies to build technology centers in special Technology Zones across Pakistan.

The secretary expressed these views during a meeting with Huawei Technologies Pakistan CEO Mark Meng, said a news release.

The meeting discussed a broad range of initiatives being taken by Huawei Technologies to increase the scope of IT and Telecommunication in Pakistan.

Huawei Pakistan is currently supporting Middle East clients from a Regional Competence Center in Pakistan and has employed more than 800 Pakistani engineers to support Middle East.

Huawei Technologies and IT ministry will work on options to broader the spectrum of support by employing more Pakistani engineers.

Moreover, the ministry offered its support for any initiative that Huawei Technologies is undertaking that could help the local IT industry and create employment opportunities.

It was further stated by the IT and Telecom Secretary that government of Pakistan would provide all necessary support to Huawei for establishing R&D centers in Pakistan in field of emerging technologies.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen their collaboration to expand the range of services being offered by Huawei in Pakistani market.