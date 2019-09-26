IT secretary briefed on ECAC

(@imziishan)

Secretary of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Thursday visited Electronic Certification Accreditation Council (ECAC) headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Thursday visited Electronic Certification Accreditation Council (ECAC) headquarters.

Chairman ECAC, Brig (Retd) Viqar Rashid Khan welcomed the him and gave detailed briefing about the working and functions of the organization, a press release said.

The chairman also apprised the Shoaib Ahmad about the achievements and future roadmap of ECAC.

The secretary appreciated ECAC and directed its management to make the slogan of the council.

He also ensured that the ministry of IT would extend its full support to strengthened ECAC and make it more innovative.