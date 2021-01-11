IT Secretary directs PSEB to enhance interaction with IT industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Federal Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Monday directed Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) to further enhance interaction with IT industry to ensure sustainable growth of this important sector.

He expressed these view while chairing a meeting to review steps being taken for enhancing country's growth of IT industry exports, said a news release.

Officials of Ministry of IT & Telecommunications and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) attended the meeting.

Pakistan Software Export Board, Managing Director, Osman Nasir, in his briefing said that PSEB has formulated an IT Exports Strategy Model in line with the changing technologies and market conditions.

"It is based on six pillars with focus on Demand Generation, Ease of Doing business, Capital availability, Supply optimization, Cost Factors and Infrastructure" he added.

Special priority is being given to setting up software technology parks in relatively underdeveloped areas to ensure holistic growth of IT sector across Pakistan.

He said that discussions have been matured for establishment of software technology parks in Bannu, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Hyderabad.

PSEB website is being revamped to make it more receptive to the industry and PSEB is also in the process of finalizing another website, which is likely to be launched soon and is specifically designed to attract international technology companies towards Pakistan.

On the other end of the spectrum, PSEB has reduced registration fee for startups from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,000 with registration fee exempted for one year for companies from underserved/secondary cities.

PSEB, which is a focal MoITT agency for enhancing IT export is in the process of being restructured to make it more receptive to the IT Industry needs and for it to extend maximum possible facilitation to the IT Industry.

The Secretary IT, in his comments, asked PSEB to expedite the launching of new website for marketing Pakistan's IT Industry to world's largest companies and asked for setting up at least 2 software technology parks per month.

He said "We need to go the extra mile to fathom industry needs and to extend maximum facilitation to the industry."