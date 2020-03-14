UrduPoint.com
IT Secretary's Sister Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Nakhat Siddiqui, sister of Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, passed away here on Saturday.

The deceased, wife of Azhar Zia, was laid to rest at the H-8 graveyard.

Dua for the departed soul would be held on Sunday from Asar to Maghrib prayer at the Masjid Ma'aaz bin Jabal, street 65, I-8/3.

The sitting arrangement for female participants would be at House No.2, Service Road, I-8/3. The bereaved family members could be contacted on mobile numbers 03008248861 and 03335160204.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

