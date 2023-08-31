Open Menu

IT Sector Can Be A Game Changer In Current Economic Situation: Mayor Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Information technology (IT) sector can be a game changer in the current situation of the Pakistani economy

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the three-day 23rd ITCN Asia exhibition after formally opening the event for citizens and I.T delegates at the Expo Center on Thursday.

He said that as many as 55 percent of Karachi's population consists of youth and if given the right guidance and opportunities, these youths can be IT-oriented and deliver their skills for the betterment of the country.

He said that KMC offers I.T projects on Karachi land, and Public Private Partnership would be a good business model for projects like I.T Parks in Karachi.

He said that ITCN Asia Exhibition in Karachi is the best platform to understand I.T and communication at the local level.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that such events can remove the negative perception of Karachi and create a positive image of the city.

This will benefit Karachi, Sindh province and the whole of Pakistan.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that if ITCN Asia organizers need a space to work in Karachi or need any other support, KMC will provide all kinds of assistance.

He said that it is a matter of pleasure that in the ITCN Asia a good number of companies are participating including well-known international brands like Google, which gives access to the latest technology to the IT organizations working at the local level.

With such initiatives, Pakistan will soon emerge as a hub of IT and communication technology in the region, he said.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and Karamullah Waqasi were presented with gifts and souvenirs by the organizers, while Mayor Karachi gave away souvenirs to the representatives of the I.T companies participating in the ITCN Asia exhibition for outstanding performance.

