UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Sector Gets Nod For 11 Projects To Be Executed Next Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

IT sector gets nod for 11 projects to be executed next year

The Mininstry of Information Technology and Telecom has got approval for 11 projects to be executed during the next fiscal year 2020-21 to run the country's telecom sector on modern lines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Mininstry of Information Technology and Telecom has got approval for 11 projects to be executed during the next fiscal year 2020-21 to run the country's telecom sector on modern lines.

The projects worth Rs11.5 billion had been approved by the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) in its recent meeting.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the meeting.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about IT and Telecom related projects said a press release.

Out of these 11 projects five projects are based in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for providing telecom facilities there.

The projects include President Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament; Expansion of broadband services in AJ & K and GB Phase-II; Establishment of Optical Fiber Base Communication link between Karachi and Gwadar along Coastal Highway; Implementation of PECA 2016 and S.

R.O 904 (I)/2017 for DIRBS, AJK & GB; Up-gradation of Transmission Network and Replacement of OFC in AJ&K and GB; Up-gradation of Existing TDM Based Backhaul Microwave with IP Based Backhaul Microwave Network in AJ &K and GB; Protection and upgradation of Pak-China Phase-I OFC Project for establishment of cross border connectivity AJ&K and GB; Standardization of Call Center Industry; Activation/Addition of Lawful Intention (LI) Functionality/Features in NTC's Voice Network and Integration/Inter-Operability with LEA's Setup; One Patient One ID Federal government Hospitals/Dispensaries and Smart Office All Federal Government Organizations/Departments. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Finance Division.

Related Topics

Karachi Technology Gwadar Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Border 2016 All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi keen to lear ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices to respo ..

1 minute ago

Akram Durrani's bail extended till May 12

1 minute ago

Hungary's COVID-19 Cases Up by 78 to 895, Deaths a ..

1 minute ago

The experts guiding the world through the coronavi ..

1 minute ago

Ulema urge for individual prayers during Shab-e- B ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.