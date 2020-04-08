IT sector gets nod for 11 projects to be executed next year

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Mininstry of Information Technology and Telecom has got approval for 11 projects to be executed during the next fiscal year 2020-21 to run the country's telecom sector on modern lines.

The projects worth Rs11.5 billion had been approved by the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) in its recent meeting.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the meeting.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about IT and Telecom related projects said a press release.

Out of these 11 projects five projects are based in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for providing telecom facilities there.

The projects include President Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament; Expansion of broadband services in AJ & K and GB Phase-II; Establishment of Optical Fiber Base Communication link between Karachi and Gwadar along Coastal Highway; Implementation of PECA 2016 and S.

R.O 904 (I)/2017 for DIRBS, AJK & GB; Up-gradation of Transmission Network and Replacement of OFC in AJ&K and GB; Up-gradation of Existing TDM Based Backhaul Microwave with IP Based Backhaul Microwave Network in AJ &K and GB; Protection and upgradation of Pak-China Phase-I OFC Project for establishment of cross border connectivity AJ&K and GB; Standardization of Call Center Industry; Activation/Addition of Lawful Intention (LI) Functionality/Features in NTC's Voice Network and Integration/Inter-Operability with LEA's Setup; One Patient One ID Federal government Hospitals/Dispensaries and Smart Office All Federal Government Organizations/Departments. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Finance Division.