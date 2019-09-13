IT sector has a promising in Pakistan: Nafees Zakaria

Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said that Information Technology (IT) sector has a promising future with its talented youth in Pakistan

The High Commissioner stated this while addressing the Pakistan Tech Export Network (PTEN) meeting at the High Commission the other day.

According to a statement of Pakistanb High Commission issued here Friday said that this was the third such session under the High Commissioner's Tech Initiative Series started early this year.

For this event, Pakistan's leading software company Suamurr.ai collaborated with the High Commission. The session was convened with purpose of facilitating a forward looking exchange, underpinned by ICT trends that would potentially increase Pakistan's tech services exports to the UK.

The Tech Experts from a number of tech companies attended the event and made presentations about their plans to connect UK � Pakistan IT markets for the mutual benefit of both sides. Syed Ahmad, Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on IT and Telecom also attended the session.

The High Commissioner highlighted the scope and potential of Tech Sector in Pakistan and briefed the participants on the Government's investment and business friendly policies and the prevailing enabling environment.

Giving an overview of the IT industry of the country, the High Commissioner said Pakistan is a preferred source of software developers, programmers, designers and BPO specialists and is ranked third most financially lucrative destination in the world. Under the current government's Digital Policy, Pakistan could take its current Information Technology sector exports from US$3.5 billion to US$ 20 billion, added Mr Zakaria.

Outlining a number of incentives for the foreign Tech Sector companies, the High Commissioner invited them to reap the benefits offered by Pakistan.

He also shared some success stories of Pakistan's tech start ups and offered his complete commitment to facilitate those planning to venture into Pakistan's tech market and other sectors of economy.

Mr Zakaria hoped that PTEN would create synergies between IT sectors of Pakistan and the UK for greater collaborations in the future.

He commended Bilal Qureshi for organizing the event and welcomed new companies joining the Network. A.R. Qureshi, MD Barclays moderated the event.