IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 bln by 2023P President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said the IT sector in the country was growing fast and had the potential to boost its exports upto $5 billion by 2023.

The Information Technology (IT) sector, he said, had the great potential but unfortunately the vital field had been ignored in the past.

However, the present government was focusing on its development by establishing Special Technology Zones and giving tax concessions to the IT companies that would greatly contribute to the economic development of the country, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing at the 1st Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry IT Awards ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said Pakistan was progressing in every field, and shifting its focus from geo-strategic to geo-economic hub that would significantly help in economic prosperity.

He underscored the need for training the IT graduates and youth in the IT skills so as to meet the country's IT requirements.

The president highlighted that the developed world was making strides in the field of IT and Pakistan also needed to adopt emerging technologies for its economic growth.

While praising the government's successful policy with regard to containing COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Alvi said the government exercised its intellect and made wise decisions based on data and human compassion, which led to successfully containing the pandemic.

He also lauded the cooperation of Ulema from all schools of thought, who extended wholehearted support to the government's policy against the pandemic.

The world, he said, was also appreciative of the smart lockdown policy of the government and the financial support provided to the underprivileged under the Ehsaas programme.

The president urged the businessmen to invest in the IT sector as it had immense potential to provide employment opportunities to the youth and boost exports of the country.

Punjab Minister of Information Technology Yasir Humayun and LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah also spoke on the occasion.