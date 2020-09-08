IT sector holds tremendous potential of investment, revenue generation, economic development: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the Information Technology (IT) sector held tremendous potential of investment, revenue generation and economic development. He emphasized that IT-solutions in government operations ensured transparency, speed of delivery and good-governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the Information Technology (IT) sector held tremendous potential of investment, revenue generation and economic development. He emphasized that IT-solutions in government operations ensured transparency, speed of delivery and good-governance.

The prime minister expressed these views during the meeting with a high level delegation of technology giant Huawei led by Hou Tao, Global SVP Huawei Technology & President of Huawei Middle East & Africa. Minister for IT Amin ul Haque, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Board of Investment Chairman Atif R. Bukhari, PTA Chairman Maj Gen (R) Aamir Azeem Bajwa and senior officers were also present.

The Huawei delegation comprised CEO Huawei Pakistan Qiang Meng, Dy CEO Ahmed Bilal Masud, Managing Director Weijie Gao, and Director Public Affairs Han Wu. The prime minister appreciated the support provided by Huawei towards realizing the objectives of "Digital Pakistan".

He assured the Huawei delegation of full support from the government towards implementation of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions in Pakistan.

The delegation apprised the prime minister that Huawei was dedicated towards realizing the IT initiatives of the government and in that regard Huawei planned to train 1000 federal government employees.

Huawei will also provide support in training university level students to equip them with latest IT skills.

Hou Tao stated that Huawei supported the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create a young skilful workforce in the field of IT.

Huawei also offered to formulate ICT White Paper with the help of international consultants and identifying the existing ICT systems and suggestions for improvements.

Huawei was also undertaking feasibility for setting up of mobile set manufacturing facility in Pakistan.