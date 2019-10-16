UrduPoint.com
IT Sector Of Pakistan Can Become A Source Of Attraction: Fourbaz

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:09 PM

IT sector of Pakistan can become a source of attraction: Fourbaz

Information Technology (IT) department of Peaceful Pakistan can become a source of attraction

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Information Technology (IT) department of Peaceful Pakistan can become a source of attraction.According to American journal Fourbaz reports Pakistan has started to introduce IT department in American companies and investors.It is said in the report that Pakistan hopes regarding IT sector have started raising.

Pakistan has started to introduce IT sector in American companies. International deals in IT can prop up Pakistan fragile economy.According to American Journal one day exhibition of Pakistani IT Products with the help of Pakistan Government was held in San Jose (California).

Two hundred participants were briefed regarding micro electronic, Software development, Artificial Intelligence. They were also informed regarding innovations in Medical field .Pakistan ambassador Asad Majeed Khan has said that economy is first priority of Pakistan Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Pakistan is earning 4 Billions Dollars from IT exports. We want to tell Silicon Valley that Pakistan can do much more in IT sector. Pakistan is doing well in IT sector.

