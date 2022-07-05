IT sector offering incentives to attract FDI: Syed Amin-ul-Haque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Tuesday said the IT sector had vast potential and incentives to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He made these remarks in a meeting with the representatives of the Norinco Group China, said a news release.

They discussed cooperation in the telecom sector, Backhaul Fiber Optics Network, and Safe City project.

In view of its long association with Pakistan, Norinco showed keen interest to further the strategic relationships by undertaking joint ventures in the field of telecommunications.

The officials and representatives of Norinco including Maj General (Retd) Ali Farhan, Brig (Retd) Tahir islam, Shahid Rafique, Ding Weimin, General Manager, Norinco Group, Zhang Jin, Senior Executive business Department Norinco Group attended the meeting.

Chief representative of civilian part of Norinco Pakistan Zhang Yong was also present on the occasion.