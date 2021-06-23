IT secy, PTA chairman discuss progress on Digital Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput Wednesday visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headquarters and discussed progress towards Digital Pakistan.

PTA Chairman, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), Member Finance Muhammad Naveed and Member Compliance and Enforcement Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar welcomed the secretary, said a news release.

The secretary was given a detailed briefing about role and functioning of the PTA, specifically focusing on license renewals and upcoming spectrum auctions to the secretary.

The future plans and initiatives to accelerate progress towards Digital Pakistan were also discussed during the briefing.

Dr Sohail appreciated the PTA's performance for the uplifting of telecom sector of the country.