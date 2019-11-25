It seems KP government to become bankrupt: Supreme Court (SC)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Supreme Court (SC) has remarked it seems as if KP government will become bankrupt

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019)

It seems to us that KP government will go bankrupt. It is not known Peshawar High Court is doing what. We do not understand its orders.The court gave these remarks while hearing case filed by agriculture department of KP employee Ahmad Saeed in connection with payment of his salary Monday.A two members bench of SC presided over by Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad raised question " have you worked or otherwise during the time against which salary is being claimed.Counsel for Ahmad Saeed employee of agriculture department KP took the plea " my client performed duty for some time and for some time he did not do his duty.

But high court has given clear orders.Ahmad Saeed said the KP government plight has become grave . The KP government is near to become bankrupt in the prevailing situation.The court while dismissing the petition regarding payment of salary has disposed of the petition.