‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Monday remarked that “it seems that you all want delay in the upcoming elections,”.

CJP Isa gave these remarks while addressing PTI leader and senior lawyer Advocate Sardar Latif Khan Khosa during hearing of a case related to level-playing filed for the PTI in the upcoming elections. The PTI had moved a contempt petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly violating the order of the top court regarding provision of the level playing field to the party.

The CJP was heading a three-member bench. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali were the other members of the bench.

During the hearing, CJP Isa asked Latif Khosa about his knowledge of the Election Commission's report, and asked him to point out any flaw in the report.

On it, Sardar Latif Khan Khosa said that the report did not include the reservations of the Punjab Election Commissioner.

At this, the CJP cautioned against rejecting the Election Commission's report, observing that, “You cannot reject the Election Commission's report standing here. We know about our orders; why are you drawing our attention?”.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that, according to the report, 1,195 people had submitted documents from the PTI, and the reports from the Chief Secretary and the Election Commission supporting the claim.

Advocate Khosa defended the PTI's position, submitting that none of their front-line candidates had their nomination papers accepted.

At this, Justice Mazhar remarked that the PTI had mentioned receiving relief from the tribunals in their response. The bench remarked, “What does the PTI want? Do they want 100% of the nomination papers to be accepted? You cannot run the court with the oral arguments. I feel you all want to delay the elections."

Later, the top court adjourned the hearing until January 15.