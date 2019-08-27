IT & Telecommunication secretary visits Virtual University

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) : Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui on Tuesday visited the Virtual University of Pakistan , M A Jinnah campus, here.

He visited various departments and was given a presentation regarding university's education system, achievements and future development plans.

The secretary praised Virtual University tv (VUTV) Network and its process from recording to telecasting lectures on its four channels.

The federal secretary was also briefed about DigiSkills Training Programme, being executed by the university. He acknowledged the important role of the Virtual University for providing quality education and learning opportunities to students across Pakistan and abroad.

The secretary was also updated about Pakistan's first mobile bio lab, where the VU students could get hands-on experience of Life Science's projects.

He hoped that the Virtual University would play an active role in enhancing country's higher education ratio from 7% to 15%. Moreover, he emphasised active participation of VU Alumni in job placement of students.

The federal secretary congratulated Virtual University on getting the honour of hosting Asian Association of Open Universities Annual Conference (AAOU) 2019.