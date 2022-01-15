UrduPoint.com

IT Training For SZAB Agriculture College Faculty Concludes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The weeklong Information Technology training for faculty members was concluded at SZAB Agriculture College Dokri with distribution of certificates by Principal Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi.

The spokesman informed here on Saturday that the training programme was attended by teachers from different departments of the college.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Allah Warayo Gandahi said that Information technology has great importance in modern agricultural education and conducting research and technology-related interactions with experts and educational institutions around the world.

He informed that this training for the faculty of college was conducted in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam.

Expressing their views Professor Dr. Faiz Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Maitlo, Abdul Hameed memon, Mohammad Ali Sangi, Dr. Hanan Buriro, Dr Shahnwaz Khuhro and Waqar pahore, appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Mohammad Marri and Principal Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi for human resource development and providing them training opportunities.

The IT expert Arif Hussain Magsi conducted the training for teachers on current and essential IT techniques.

