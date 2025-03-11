Open Menu

IT Universities To Be Established In 6 Districts Of Sindh: Tessori

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

IT universities to be established in 6 districts of Sindh: Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday said that Information Technology (IT) universities will be established in six districts of the Sindh province.

He said that the universities would be inaugurated by the provincial ministers.

While addressing the participants of Iftar and Dinner hosted by the Sindh Governor at the Governor House, he said that the students of IT were earning around Rs0.8 or Rs0.10 million at Governor House. Kamran Tessori said that there was no limitation of age for IT courses.

He invited the people to take IT courses and they would be enrolled free of cost and without any fee.

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

2 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

2 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

3 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

4 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

4 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

4 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

4 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

4 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

5 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan