IT Universities To Be Established In 6 Districts Of Sindh: Tessori
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday said that Information Technology (IT) universities will be established in six districts of the Sindh province.
He said that the universities would be inaugurated by the provincial ministers.
While addressing the participants of Iftar and Dinner hosted by the Sindh Governor at the Governor House, he said that the students of IT were earning around Rs0.8 or Rs0.10 million at Governor House. Kamran Tessori said that there was no limitation of age for IT courses.
He invited the people to take IT courses and they would be enrolled free of cost and without any fee.
