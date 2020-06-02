it was the poor and downtrodden who faced more bad effects of the coronavirus lockdown: PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan said unfortunately it were the poor and downtrodden who faced more bad effects of the coronavirus lockdown. He did not want such a lockdown, but due to 18th Amendment the provincial governments used their powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Imran Khan said unfortunately it were the poor and downtrodden who faced more bad effects of the coronavirus lockdown. He did not want such a lockdown, but due to 18th Amendment the provincial governments used their powers.

"We did close schools, colleges, universities, marriage halls and other crowded places, but I did not want to close businesses and the construction sector, and wanted to create a balance," he stressed.

The prime minister said the decision of lockdown was only meant to check the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing was not a treatment but helped slow-down the spread of virus, he added.

He also mentioned the situation in India, where the poor people had to face severe problems due to immediate decision of lockdown, but now they were also going to open businesses and industry.

The prime minister as the SOPs were very important in the prevention of coronavirus, the government would utilize the volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force for creating awareness about the SOPs among the people and their implementation in aid of district administration.

He said as the people with the diseases like diabetes and blood pressure, especially the older ones were vulnerable, it was the duty of younger and healthy to follow the SOPs to help protect their elders.

The prime minister said the government would soon come up with a programme under which data about availability of the ventilators and beds at Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in hospitals across the country would be updated on daily basis and would be accessible to the people.

He said with over 50% of ventilators in hospitals across the country currently available for the COVID-19 patients, the government was also working to enhance capacity.