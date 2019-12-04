It would be unfortunate if opposition moves SC for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointments'

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Wednesday said that it would definitely be unfortunate if the opposition moves the Supreme Court (SC) for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointments

"If the politicians are too immature to agree upon the appointment of a single member [chief election commissioner], how will they unanimously solve bigger issues of the country?" he said.It is pertinent here to mention that a 12-member Parliamentary Committee chaired by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari had Tuesday met to discuss appointment of chief election commissioner and members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan.However, the meeting ended without deciding on the Names for the posts in the ECP.