It would have been better had Imran participated in conference: Tayyip Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan has said " it would have been better had Imran Khan participated in Kualalumpur conference according to scheduled program."it would have been better has Imran Khan participated in Kuala lumpur summit as per scheduled program.

However Imran Khan will not attend this summit due to some significant reason", he said this while talking to media men in Geneva.Turkish president held Turkey-Pakistan relations are witnessing persistent improvement and he will visit Pakistan in February to hold talks on strategic matters.Relations with Pakistan are improving in the perspective of bilateral trade volume and strategic partnership.

These ties will be further strengthened in future, he remarked.