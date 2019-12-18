UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It Would Have Been Better Had Imran Participated In Conference: Tayyip Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

It would have been better had Imran participated in conference: Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan has said " it would have been better had Imran Khan participated in Kualalumpur conference according to scheduled program

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan has said " it would have been better had Imran Khan participated in Kualalumpur conference according to scheduled program."it would have been better has Imran Khan participated in Kuala lumpur summit as per scheduled program.

However Imran Khan will not attend this summit due to some significant reason", he said this while talking to media men in Geneva.Turkish president held Turkey-Pakistan relations are witnessing persistent improvement and he will visit Pakistan in February to hold talks on strategic matters.Relations with Pakistan are improving in the perspective of bilateral trade volume and strategic partnership.

These ties will be further strengthened in future, he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Visit Geneva Tayyip Erdogan February Media

Recent Stories

Felix, Lukaku and Pjanic join stellar list of spea ..

3 minutes ago

FDA approve fish oil drug for cardiovascular disea ..

6 minutes ago

Male scientists more likely to present findings po ..

6 minutes ago

PML-N leadership has gone abroad with "Mall and Al ..

6 minutes ago

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of ..

6 minutes ago

"CJP’s statement reflects he influenced Special ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.