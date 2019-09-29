ITA added over Rs 1.69 mln to national exchequer during 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has fined over Rs 1.69 million by issuing as many as 5,796 tickets to public service vehicles (PSVs) for violating traffic laws during ongoing year.

The ITA teams checked 3,471 PSVs to ensure the validity of route permit, route completion to facilitate the daily commuters to reach their respective destination without any hindrance, an official source in ITA told APP.

He said the Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) inspected over 6,394 PSVs' for vehicle fitness to ensure the safety of travelers during the same period.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat, he said, the Secretary ITA, Asadullah, along with MVE and Traffic Police, carried out inspection of public vehicles randomly on Kashmir Highway and Islamabad expressway.

Particularly, the vehicles found overloaded with passengers, were being booked under relevant provisions of law, he added.

Stern action were being taken against transporters found overcharging the passengers and were strictly warned to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands, the official said.

Strong vigilance was being made for removal of CNG cylinders from all PSVs plying on roads to ensure safety of the innocent children.

The school vans, which are private vehicles, in no case was allowed to install CNG cylinder underneath the seat, if found any it had been impounded, he said.

Meanwhile, commuters of twin cities had complained about the route violation by PSVs.

They said, public transport plying on routes No.1, 3, 21, 120, 105 and 127 has made it a routine to pick only those commuters going to nearby stops, instead of completing their routes.

"I got on a wagon of route number 105 from Melody Stop, after boarding the vehicle, the conductor told me that they would only go till G-11 Markaz " a commuter near G-11 bus stop told APP who was heading to the 26 number.

Faisal, another Commuter near Faizabad bus stop complained, "transporters only violate routes to mint extra money from passengers, forcing them to pay double fare for an incomplete route".

A number of long-route commuters waiting at Zero Point bus stop said that there should be an effective mechanism to ensure route completion by the transporters and grievances of the commuters should also be addressed at earliest.

Arshad, a driver of route no 105 wagon while expressing his concern said, "The drivers do not complete the route especially at evening when the commuters of long route were less and it was difficult for them to meet the cost of fuel in such meager amount of fare as the fuel prices hiked while fares remain constant.

/395