ITA Announces 10 % Reduction In Transport Fares

ITA announces 10 % reduction in transport fares

The Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), in a bid to provide relief to commuters, on Monday announced 10% reduction in transport fares, both for inter-city and intra-city routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), in a bid to provide relief to commuters, on Monday announced 10% reduction in transport fares, both for inter-city and intra-city routes.

The decision was to the effect taken in a meeting held on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, following the reduction in the price of petroleum products by the government.

"The reduced fares will be implemented on 23 different routes in the Islamabad district, and intra-city transport (outside Islamabad)," a news release said.

The ITA asked all the public transport operators to comply with the new fare schedule, and to display the revised fares prominently in their vehicles, warning of strict action if any one were found charging over the prescribed fares..

The ITA decided to set up a monitoring system to ensure that the new fare schedule was being followed. It urged the commuters to report any overcharging on its helpline number.

