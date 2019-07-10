UrduPoint.com
ITA Collects Rs 161,600 Fine Against Different Road Violations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:58 PM

Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has issued 337 challan and collected fine of Rs 161,600 against different road violations during the last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has issued 337 challan and collected fine of Rs 161,600 against different road violations during the last month.

In a campaign against the wrong parking, the ITA was paying surprise visits to public and private hospitals of the federal Capital and imposing heavy fines upon violators of traffic rules, ITA Secretary Bushra Iqbal Rao told APP here on Wednesday.

She said the authority issued over 475 fitness certificate and renewed 57 permits during the said period.

Bushra said the ITA issued licenses to134 light transport vehicle,�32 heavy transport vehicle and 19 public service vehicle during the said period.

To a query, she said actions were being taken against Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders fitted school vans and 16 CNG cylinder were checked to ensure public safety.

Around 35 vehicles of ride-hailing services (Careem and Uber) were also impounded in concerned police stations for sheer violation of the law.

Bushra said she was paying regular visits to different bus stands to check overcharging and improper disposal of waste.

She said heavy fines were also being imposed against violating security mechanism and unavailability of other safety measures for commuters.

Notices had also been served to the bus stand owners to remove the encroachments around their terminals, she added.

She said transporters were asked to display fare list and adhere to the timings, besides improving the conditions for passengers' sitting areas.

