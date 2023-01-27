UrduPoint.com

ITA Conducts Crackdown Against Public Transporters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ITA conducts crackdown against public transporters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Friday impounded two public transport vehicles, arrested two violators and issued challans to the other nineteen over fitness issues.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Secretary ITA during the inspection at various bus and wagon stations found two vehicles unsafe to run on the road, the vehicles were impounded and the drivers were arrested, said a press release issued here.

During the inspection, the ITA checked 28 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and issued tickets to nineteen, while imposed fine of Rs. 11,000 to various vehicles over the substandard condition and not having fitness certificates.

The ITA officials also fined smoke-emitting vehicles, warned public transport drivers of stern action and said that vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed in Islamabad.

