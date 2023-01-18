UrduPoint.com

ITA Fined PSVs Over Substandard Condition

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Wednesday issued tickets amounting Rs 56,500 to public transport vehicles over fitness issues

Secretary ITA during visit of various buss and wagon stands, inspected 45 vehicles and fined 32 over the substandard condition and not having a fitness certificate, said a press release issued here.

During the inspection, one vehicles was found unsafe to run on the road, the vehicle was impounded and tickets were issued to the drivers.

ITA officials also fined smoke-emitting vehicles, warned public transport drivers of stern action, and said that vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed in Islamabad.

