ITA Fines 18 Vehicles For Various Violations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

ITA fines 18 vehicles for various violations

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) Thursday imposed over Rs 45,000 fine on 18 public vehicles for ignoring the anti-COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and overcharging the commuters on IJP road.

According to the ITA, its secretary along with field staff inspected public transport on IJP road in order to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, overcharging and route permits.

Out of total 31 vehicles that were checked during inspection, 18 were fined and four of them had been shifted to the relevant police stations for various violations.

More Stories From Pakistan

