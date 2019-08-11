ITA fines Rs 1 50,000 to transporters for overcharging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) imposed Rs 150,000 fine on transporters for overcharging passengers travelling to their home towns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.

The ITA teams checked over 180 vehicles and made the transporters to return excess charged fare of Rs 72,000 to the passengers ranging from Rs 50-150, ITA sources told APP on Sunday.

ITA Secretary Bushra Iqbal Rao also visited different bus terminals of the Federal capital, including Faizabad, Karachi Company, Pirwadhai Bus Stand and 26 No Chungi (stop).