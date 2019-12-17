ITA holds consultation regarding implementation of PFCE Act 2014

Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), in collaboration with Oxfam Pakistan, United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF) and Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI) Pakistan, on Tuesday organised a consultation session to discuss acceleration of notification and implementation of Punjab Free and Compulsory Education (PFCE) Act 2014

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi ( ITA ), in collaboration with Oxfam Pakistan Democracy Fund (UNDEF) and Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI) Pakistan , on Tuesday organised a consultation session to discuss acceleration of notification and implementation of Punjab Free and Compulsory Education (PFCE) Act 2014.

Punjab Standing Committee on Education Chairperson Aisha Nawaz Chaudhry, Punjab Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming Chairperson Uzma Kardar, MPA Ayesha Iqbal, Literacy and Non-Formal Education Secretary Sumaira Samad, Advisor to Punjab Education Minister Aasiya Khurram Agha and members from Private Schools Association, civil society and academia attended the event.

The speakers explored ways to measure progress in achieving quality education and implementing PFCE Act 2014. There were clear pledges from education leaders and decision makers to ensure that all children were able to access quality education without any discrimination.

Moderating the session, ITA CEO Baela Raza Jamil said that there was an urgency to ensure actions for legislation that can be implemented to improve actions for securing the rights promised in the Constitution of Pakistan. Moreover, it should be noted that the Punjab government was progressively working on improving the quality of facilities and learning in the province, she added.

A presentation on the current status of PFCE Act 2014 with a special focus on gender disparities was also given besides the targets and indicators of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Statistics from the Government Administrative data sets, annual status of education report (ASER) were also shared to highlight disparities among out-of-school children (OOSC) with respect to gender and wealth.