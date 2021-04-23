UrduPoint.com
ITA Imposes Rs 50,000 Fine On PSVs For Various Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has imposed around Rs 50,000 fine on multiple public service vehicles (PSVs) for flouting designated routes and anti-coronaviurs standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the ITA, its secretary along with her team inspected public transports in Islamabad in order to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, overcharging, overloading, route completion and route permits.

As many as 28 vehicles were issued challans for committing various violations on the major roads of the Federal Capital.

