ITA impounded 5 vehicles over unsafe condition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Wednesday impounded five public transport vehicles and issued challans to the other twelve over fitness issues.

Secretary ITA during the inspection at various bus and wagon stations found five vehicles unsafe to run on the road, the vehicles were impounded and tickets were issued to the drivers, said a press release issued.

During the inspection, ITA fined Rs. 27,000 to various vehicles over the substandard condition and not having a fitness certificate.

ITA officials also fined smoke-emitting vehicles, warned public transport drivers of stern action, and said that vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed in Islamabad.