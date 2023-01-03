UrduPoint.com

ITA Impounds 2 Public Transport Vehicles Over Unsafe Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Tuesday impounded two public transport vehicles and issued challans to the other twenty-six over fitness issues

Secretary ITA during the inspection at various bus and wagon stations found two vehicles unsafe to run on the road, the vehicles were impounded and tickets were issued to the drivers, said a press release issued.

During the inspection, ITA inspected 43 vehicles and fined 26 over the substandard condition and not having a fitness certificate.

ITA officials also fined smoke-emitting vehicles, warned public transport drivers of stern action, and said that vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed in Islamabad.

