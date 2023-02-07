UrduPoint.com

ITA Impounds 4 PSVs Over Sub-standard Condition

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ITA impounds 4 PSVs over sub-standard condition

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Tuesday impounded four Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for sub-standard condition to ply on roads.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Secretary ITA inspected 48 PSVs in various bus and wagon stands, impounded four, and issued challans to other 18 vehicles for not having fitness certificates.

The ITA teams also fined Rs. 14,000 to different vehicles over violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The Secretary ITA also directed teams to expedite action against violators.

ITA officials also fined smoke-emitting vehicles, warned public transport drivers of stern action, and said that vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicles Ita

Recent Stories

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

2 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.