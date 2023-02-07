ITA impounds 4 PSVs over sub-standard condition

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Tuesday impounded four Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for sub-standard condition to ply on roads.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Secretary ITA inspected 48 PSVs in various bus and wagon stands, impounded four, and issued challans to other 18 vehicles for not having fitness certificates.

The ITA teams also fined Rs. 14,000 to different vehicles over violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The Secretary ITA also directed teams to expedite action against violators.

ITA officials also fined smoke-emitting vehicles, warned public transport drivers of stern action, and said that vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed in Islamabad.