ITA impounds 70 vehicles, issues fine to 130 during last 18 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspectors from the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) checked a total of 245 vehicles out of which,130 were found to be in violation of regulations and were issued challans while 70 were impounded during the last 18 days.

According to the ICT spokesperson, the authority conducted a thorough inspection of bus stands and wagon stands as per the directive of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon. The aim of the inspection was to crack down on routes violation, overcharging, and illegal stopping in the city.

The inspections took place between May 20 and June 8 during which strict action was also taken against vehicles emitting excessive smoke, which poses a hazard to the environment and public health.

The violators were collectively fined Rs 89,200 and they were given a warning to adhere to the rules and regulations in the future.

It is important to note that this operation against smoke-emitting vehicles and other violations will continue on a daily basis, as part of the authorities' ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and well-regulated public transportation system in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department, while initiating strict measures against vehicles with tinted windows and fancy number plates, suspended the registration of 19 vehicles upon finding them to be in violation of regulations.

A joint operation was conducted by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officers (AETOs) in collaboration with the traffic police. Multiple areas were targeted during the checks, resulting in over 100 vehicles being examined.

The DC issued an appeal to the citizens, urging them to promptly remove tinted windows and unauthorized number plates from their vehicles. Instead, individuals are advised to utilize only number plates that have been officially approved by the E&T Department. By complying with these regulations, vehicle owners can avoid facing legal action.