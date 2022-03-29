ITA seizes 79 commercial vehicles over various violations

Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has seized 79 commercial vehicles for overloading, smoke emissions and unfit engines during last one year

Secretary ITA, Asma took action against the vehicles at major thoroughfares in the Federal capital including Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road and others, said Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) Islamabad Inam Chugtai.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said MVE only dealt with commercial vehicles and imposed fine of Rs500 to 1000 rupees on dark smoke emission vehicles, over loaded loaders and weak engine vehicles.

"Special examiner committees are appointed on the main highways, roads and bus terminals of the capital to examine the quality of vehicles. MVE has penalized 79 drivers during the last year" he said.

Similarly, he said ITA imposing fine to different bus terminal managers for not ensuring hygiene and cleanliness conditions at bus stations.

The authority, he said recently conducted surprise visits in various D class bus stands operating in the federal capital including Faizabad, Pirwadhai and Islamabad Bus Terminal at Motorway Chowk and inspected conditions of hygiene for services being provided to the passengers.

He said the secretary ITP was personally looking into the matter and stern actions were being taken against the absent sanitary workers in order to provide healthy and refreshing environment to public.

To a query, he said public service vehicles (PSVs) were impounded and fined for flouting designated routes and anti-coronaviurs standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Multiple teams were inspecting public transports in Islamabad in order to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, overcharging, overloading, route completion and route permits.

A massive campaign would soon be launched in that regard to avert the suffering of commuters, he maintained.

