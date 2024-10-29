Italian Amb. Armellin Calls On DPM/FM Dar
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday received Italian Ambassador Marilina Armellin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday received Italian Ambassador Marilina Armellin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Italy and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest with a focus on trade and investment, migration and mobility, education and people to people contacts, a post on X said.
During the meeting, regional and global issues also came under discussion, it was further added.
Recent Stories
Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m compensation to family
LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters in 24 hours
IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI founder
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
High-level delegation from US, Canada and AKU visits KIU
3 boilers sealed, owners fined
Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective int’l law regime: Barrister ..
Effective policing, citizen support key to reducing crime; IG Islamabad
45th Annual Forum of PGA concludes, unanimously adopts joint declaration
ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and teachers
Global police shut down malware group 'targeting millions'
CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusive food systems
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m compensation to family2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI founder2 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region2 minutes ago
-
3 boilers sealed, owners fined2 minutes ago
-
Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective int’l law regime: Barrister Aqeel2 minutes ago
-
Effective policing, citizen support key to reducing crime; IG Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
45th Annual Forum of PGA concludes, unanimously adopts joint declaration2 minutes ago
-
ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and teachers11 minutes ago
-
CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusive food systems11 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram prioritizes action against child labour, human trafficking11 minutes ago
-
Participants of National Security Workshop briefed on Pakistan’s foreign policy32 minutes ago