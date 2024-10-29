Open Menu

Italian Amb. Armellin Calls On DPM/FM Dar

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Italian Amb. Armellin calls on DPM/FM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday received Italian Ambassador Marilina Armellin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday received Italian Ambassador Marilina Armellin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Italy and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest with a focus on trade and investment, migration and mobility, education and people to people contacts, a post on X said.

During the meeting, regional and global issues also came under discussion, it was further added.

