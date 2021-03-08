UrduPoint.com
Italian Ambassador Calls On Chief Minister Punjab

Italian ambassador calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Andreas Ferrarese on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Andreas Ferrarese on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Italian Ambassador invited the Chief Minister to visit Italy and both agreed to promote bilateral cooperation for the protection of historical places as well as the promotion of tourism.

During the meeting, the chief minister invited the Italian investors to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) where facilities were provided to the investors, adding that seven SEZs had been notified and the establishment of 13 SEZs had been planned by the government.

He assured to provide different facilities to Italian investors in special economic zones.

Usman Buzdar said that new tourist spots were being developed, adding that the scope of the Walled City of Lahore Authority had been expanded to the whole of the province.

Similarly, the walled city was being restored to its original shape, he added.

He said that Pakistan and Italy enjoyed the best relations and there was a need to further expand the friendly relations by enhancing the exchange of trade delegations.

On the occasion, the Italian Ambassador said a conducive atmosphere had been provided to investors, adding that a lot of work had been done for the protection of historical places. The Italian investors were interested to benefit from the opportunities of investment to further expand cooperation with the Punjab government, he added.

Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) CEO, secretaries of Planning & Development and Tourism departments and others were also present.

