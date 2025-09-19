Open Menu

Italian Ambassador Calls On Minister For Defence Production

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Italy Ms. Marilina Armellin called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj on Friday.

The Minister warmly welcomed they dignitary and highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s relations with Italy, said a press release.

Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj said that Pakistan regards Italy as a friend and a reliable partner.

He also said that Pakistan deeply value multi-facetted and trust-based close bilateral ties with Italy.

The Minister appreciated the Italian Defence Industrial potential and its ability to address needs of our defence forces.

He emphasized that Pakistan has a lot of potential in the fields of energy and defence production with the possibility of joint venture which needs to be explored. Both sides stressed on the need to have regular exchange of high-level visits between both the countries.

The visiting dignitary thanked the minister for sparing time and showed her government’s commitment to continue working with the government of Pakistan in all domains especially in defence.

