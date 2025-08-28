Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss flood losses, climate challenges

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with the Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, at Governor House on Thursday and discussed bilateral cooperation, recent flood damages, and joint efforts in multiple sectors including education, tourism, and workforce development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with the Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, at Governor House on Thursday and discussed bilateral cooperation, recent flood damages, and joint efforts in multiple sectors including education, tourism, and workforce development.

The Italian envoy expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by recent floods in KP and across the country.

She also briefed the Governor about her recent engagements during her visit to Peshawar. Both sides agreed on the need to strengthen ties in tourism, education, border management, counter-narcotics, and counter-terrorism.

Governor Kundi highlighted that the situation in Balochistan and KP is different from other provinces, with the region facing not only terrorism but also severe risks from climate change.

Referring to his recent visit to Spain, he emphasized the global challenge of environmental threats, noting that there is still no mechanism to provide early information on cloudburst disasters.

Ambassador Armellin acknowledged that Italy, like Pakistan, is also confronting climate-related challenges. She expressed her country’s interest in receiving skilled workforce from Pakistan.

Governor Kundi assured that skilled professionals are being trained through NAVTTC and TEVTA from across the country, including KP.

“We want to provide the best workforce from Pakistan to the world,” he said, stressing that investment in youth and providing them opportunities for advancement remains a top priority.

