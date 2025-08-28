Open Menu

Italian Ambassador Meets KP Governor, Discuss Flood Losses, Climate Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 07:28 PM

Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss flood losses, climate challenges

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with the Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, at Governor House on Thursday and discussed bilateral cooperation, recent flood damages, and joint efforts in multiple sectors including education, tourism, and workforce development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with the Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, at Governor House on Thursday and discussed bilateral cooperation, recent flood damages, and joint efforts in multiple sectors including education, tourism, and workforce development.

The Italian envoy expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by recent floods in KP and across the country.

She also briefed the Governor about her recent engagements during her visit to Peshawar. Both sides agreed on the need to strengthen ties in tourism, education, border management, counter-narcotics, and counter-terrorism.

Governor Kundi highlighted that the situation in Balochistan and KP is different from other provinces, with the region facing not only terrorism but also severe risks from climate change.

Referring to his recent visit to Spain, he emphasized the global challenge of environmental threats, noting that there is still no mechanism to provide early information on cloudburst disasters.

Ambassador Armellin acknowledged that Italy, like Pakistan, is also confronting climate-related challenges. She expressed her country’s interest in receiving skilled workforce from Pakistan.

Governor Kundi assured that skilled professionals are being trained through NAVTTC and TEVTA from across the country, including KP.

“We want to provide the best workforce from Pakistan to the world,” he said, stressing that investment in youth and providing them opportunities for advancement remains a top priority.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss floo ..

Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss flood losses, climate challenges

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdu ..

Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju inaugurate ..

2 minutes ago
 Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensatio ..

Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million eac ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti ..

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti inaugurates advanced medical f ..

2 minutes ago
 SAPM meets PBM chief, focuses measures to support ..

SAPM meets PBM chief, focuses measures to support Bajaur’s underprivileged

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to expedite anti-encroachment ..

Commissioner directs to expedite anti-encroachment drive in city

8 minutes ago
ICT Police nab two notorious dacoits; cash, weapon ..

ICT Police nab two notorious dacoits; cash, weapons seized

8 minutes ago
 Ganjmandi Police arrest two brothers for torturing ..

Ganjmandi Police arrest two brothers for torturing woman

8 minutes ago
 Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held

Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held

12 minutes ago
 KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Fou ..

KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill

12 minutes ago
 UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, S ..

UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, STEM Education and AI ethics

12 minutes ago
 Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, ..

Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends on August 30

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan